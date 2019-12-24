Live Now
Ice rinks open for the season

There’s no escaping it — the winter solstice is here, and with winter weather comes winter fun.

Whether you want to skate, play hockey or just learn the ropes, ice skating is here.

Rinks are now open around the state, including four in Minot. The Minot Park District officially opened the rinks last week. The park’s manager said with warmer than normal weather things have been a little tricky.

“The colder it is for us, the better it is for making ice. Had a good base. This weekend then it got a little bit warmer it took some of our ice away so we’re back out there this morning trying to build it back up,” Jarrod Olson, Operations Director for the Minot Park District.

Public rinks in Dickinson and Bismarck are now also open.

Olson also said to remember to be safe while out skating.

