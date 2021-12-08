Iconic M Building in downtown Minot sold to EPIC Companies

The M Building in the heart of Downtown Minot has been sold.

The M Building has been around since 1960 and has been home to many businesses and organizations over the years.

New owners of the property, EPIC Companies, say they plan to transform the M Building by adding commercial spaces as well as residential spaces.

They also plan to redevelop but preserve the building’s history.

“We do hope to have some of that customer-serve type of commercial space whether that is bringing a cafe like the Shirleys Room back or having the Embers something like that that was once there. You really want to restore the look of the building with the black glass and also have that orange M on the top,” said McKenzy Braaten, vice president of communications.

Braaten says the plan is to restore the building to an image close to its former self.

Interim Director of Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association Josh Wolsky welcomed the announcement.

“The sale of the former Midwest Federal Building is a sign of confidence in Minot and downtown. The building is an iconic part of Minot’s past and our skyline and we’re excited to see plans for its redevelopment and reuse,” said Wolsky.

The eight-story building is the highest point in the city’s skyline and it was once considered as one of two choices for Minot’s City Hall rehabilitation project.