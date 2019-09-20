ICR Motorcycle Club gearing up for fundraiser

Nearly one in four elementary students in the Minot area is at risk for hunger.

One motorcycle club in Minot has taken on the challenge of making sure kids have a hot lunch while at school.

This weekend the Ice Cold Ryders motorcycle club is joining other staples in the community, to put an end to a troubling problem for some.

“We are all affected by our kids and school, and whatever adversities may happen at school, one being negative lunch balances,” says Evan Hunt.

For the second year, the motorcycle club is raising money to pay off all lunch debts for students at area schools. The club’s vice president says he’s experienced this first hand.

He adds, “While your child is negative, they eat peanut butter and jelly for lunch. Now, my son didn’t care. So he was eating peanut butter and jelly and I had no idea.”

The event coordinator says too often, children go without hot lunches, and she hopes this program can eliminate the negative stigma that comes along with that.

“It could be because of a job layoff, it could be because of a move, it could be because of a medical expense. There are a hundred different reasons why somebody might fall on hard times and not be able to put those funds into their student’s lunch accounts,” says Carisa Reinholdt.

With over 10,000 dollars given to schools in the Minot area last year, Hunt says for the future, they have their eyes set on bigger.

“If we do have to reach Velva, we will go out that way too. If we have to reach Max, we will go that way too. We will go as far as our funds will take us.” says Hunt.

The fundraiser will be tomorrow from 6 to 9 pm in Downtown Minot.

The fundraiser will be tomorrow from 6 to 9 pm in Downtown Minot.

Guests will enjoy a night of music, a silent auction, and a student art show.