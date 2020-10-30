ICYMI: Bis-Man Transit requiring masks beginning Sunday

Coronavirus
With mask mandates being set across the state, the Bis-Man Transit is implementing the same protocol.

Beginning this Sunday, face coverings will be required on all Bis-Man Transit vehicles operating in Bismarck.

This includes both fixed route and paratransit services.

Passengers with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face-coverings as well as children under 2 years old will not be required to wear one.

“We hope that we see a decline in cases in Bismarck and we hope that it makes an impact. I don’t see us having any issues with our public transit,” Executive Director for BisMan Transit Deidre Hughes said.

Hughes says if you board a bus without a face covering, bus operators will provide a complimentary disposable mask.

