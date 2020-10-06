ICYMI: Doosan Bobcat jobs; Medicare at Walmart; ND help with electric bills; pre-sliced fruit recall

In case you missed them, here are some top stories that are making the rounds on KX social media today, with links to the full stories:

Doosan Bobcat looking to hire 100 full-time people at its ND production plants

Global compact equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat said today it is looking to hire more than

100 full-time production positions across its North Dakota manufacturing facilities. The open jobs include assembler, welder, shipping clerk, material handler, brake press/laser operator and laser attendant positions. Doosan Bobcat is one of North Dakota’s largest manufacturers, and employs more than 3,300 people in the state and nearly 4,000 throughout North America.

Walmart to launch Medicare insurance agency

The Bentonville-based retailer on Tuesday announced the opening of Walmart Insurance Services to “assist people with enrolling in insurance plans—and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process.” The agency will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

New state program will help pay some North Dakotans’ electric utility bills

The North Dakota Department of Human Services today unveiled the temporary Pandemic Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or P-LIHEAP. The program provides a one-time payment of $460 to help with the cost of electric utility bills for qualifying households. To qualify, a household must have participated in North Dakota’s regular heating assistance program through the 2019-2020 heating season, which ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Country Fresh is recalling containers of apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe as a precautionary measure after listeria was detected on their equipment. The recall involves containers labeled “Freshness Guaranteed” that have sell-by dates between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11.