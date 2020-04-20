Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

ICYMI: Investigation concludes City Manager Tom Barry bullied, threatened Minot city employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After extending the contract of Minot City Manager Tom Barry last year, Minot council members have now voted to terminate him.

The decision came after an investigation focusing on the conduct of Barry and other city employees.

Earlier this year, allegations of a hostile work environment led council members to hire outside counsel to investigate Barry. Monday, council members received the findings of that report.

“Her final observations is ‘Termination is the only appropriate solution,’ said Alderman Stephan Podrygula.

The 24-page report by attorney Patricia Monson concluded that not only did Barry “bully and threaten” city employees, he also may have violated their constitutional right to freedom of speech.

“The city manager and the city are open to lawsuits and continue to be vulnerable. It’s not clear what that extent of vulnerability is, but our job as alderman is to watch out for the welfare of the city,” said Alderman Podrygula.

The investigation into Barry’s conduct began after local political blogger Rob Port uncovered city documents prepared by the city manager. Those documents included threats of termination for employees who might have spoken to the blogger.

And while the investigation concluded that Barry should be fired, some council members wanted to give Barry the option to resign from his position. He declined to do that and took issue with the entire process.

“I find this all highly suspect and extraordinary disconcerting. Certain members of the council launched an investigation without any complaints being filed of let alone coming to me to express any concerns what so ever,” said Barry.

After a long discussion, the aldermen voted to sever ties with Barry, a decision they say they didn’t make lightly.

“I don’t like being here, I don’t think any of us do and so, the fact is we are here,” said Alderman Shannon Straight.

It’s not yet clear how much, if any, of Barry’s salary will be paid out to him as part of the termination. But in the end, the city council concluded it was better to terminate now — and begin the process of rebuilding trust.

Straight added, “I think leadership moving forward, we’re going to have a host of topics to work through.”

Barry was hired in 2016 as city manager. The matter of hiring an interim City Manager is being discussed at Monday’s regular city council meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge