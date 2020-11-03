ICYMI: Mandan woman scammed out of nearly $29K after phone call

Mandan Police say a woman is out almost $29,000 after falling victim to a scam.

Police say it took place after she was contacted by a man who claimed to be an Amazon employee.

He claimed an iPhone had been purchased under her account and wanted to confirm her information.

The caller then had the victim install a program that allowed him to take control of her computer and access her funds.

The deputy chief says they are expecting to see more of these types of scams with the upcoming holiday season.

“More and more people are going to be doing online purchases. And I think there’s a lot of people that maybe aren’t used to doing online purchases that are going to be doing it this year and sometimes they aren’t quite as familiar with the processes. And that’s a perfect time for scammers to be out there trying to get money from people,” said Lori Falten, Deputy Chief for the Mandan Police Department.

She said if you are contacted by someone you don’t know, never give out any personal or banking information.

