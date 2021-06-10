ICYMI: Minot lifts outdoor water restrictions, city ordinances still in place

Residents no longer have to worry about outdoor water use after a week of restrictions.

The City of Minot issued restrictions after four of 14 wells were broken.

This limited the amount of water that could be produced at the Minot Water Treatment Plant.

Two of the repaired wells are back online with the other two expected to be back to normal by next week.

The Public Works Assistant Director says while they are lifting restrictions, city outdoor water usage ordinances are still in place.

“If your house number is even — Monday, Wednesday, Friday. If your house number is odd — Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday,” Jason Sorenson said.

The estimated cost to fix all four wells is a little over $500,000.