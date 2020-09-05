ICYMI: New executive order allows prospective dentists to use manikins for clinical exams

Gov. Doug Burgum issued a new executive order this week in efforts to help prospective dentists.

Per North Dakota requirements, applicants to practice dentistry must complete a patient-based clinical exam having worked on ‘X’ number of people.

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, the Governor announced the suspension of using a live person and substituting it with a life-like dental manikin.

Burgum said this is a sufficient, common practice among dental boards across the country, and for now is a safer and more achievable way of doing things.

“The change will allow applicants to still be able to come license by demonstrating their competency for licensure and reducing the risk of spread to themselves and the live patient,” Burgum said.

Burgum says this is immediately in effect and is supported by the dental examining boards.