ICYMI: North Dakota COVID-19 positive cases reach over 1,000 again

Statewide active positive cases of the coronavirus have topped the 1,000 mark for the first time since Jan. 29.

Health officials say this could be a step in the wrong direction.

Since the beginning of March, we’ve seen just about a 50% increase in the amount of positive COVID-19 cases.

On March 1, we saw 582 positive cases. Now the state is sitting at 1,140 positive cases as of March 31.

We spoke to the Director of Nursing with First District Health Unit who says the spike could be for a list of reasons like lack of mask-wearing, more traveling and just simply getting comfortable amid the pandemic.

She says the only way we can get back to a sense of normalcy is if we continue to follow all CDC guidelines until we reach herd immunity with COVID vaccinations.

“If you look at just our state, we’re at 26% in North Dakota in being fully vaccinated, and to reach herd immunity we need to be at 70% or higher,” Roxanne Vendsel said.

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19, but thankfully, no new deaths have been reported as of Wednesday.