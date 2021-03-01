ICYMI: North Dakota Department of Instruction releases statewide survey for public school students

How has your school year been so far? The Department of Instruction wants to hear from you.

With so many changes since August, state education officials are asking parents and students to share their experience in a survey.

It asks a lot of questions, like, how did your device work while learning at home, did you attend in person and how school staff stayed in contact.

The department says the goal is to see what has went well and what could be improved.

“In Superintendent Baesler’s mind, it is really to focus on the academic and the social-emotional piece. What has been truly the impact of this on learning? And what are somethings that we need to consider as we move forward?” explained Amanda Peterson, the Director of Educational Equity & Support for the Department.

Parents will be asked to answer questions for each individual child since everyone’s experience is different.

You can find the survey at: https://ndus.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6eOac5C48o3AMpE