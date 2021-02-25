ICYMI: North Dakota Game and Fish still looking for info on elk poaching case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota Game and Fish is calling out unfair kills after two bull elk were found dead.

The department says the incident took place last week near Keene, and while both were shot, only one had its head removed.

The situation is currently under investigation and those involved could be charged with a misdemeanor.

KX News spoke to the district game warden who says the effects of poaching are always felt throughout the community.

“Getting an elk tag, it’s a pretty big deal for most people because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime tag, you know, and people can wait their whole lives before drawing one. So, it’s kind of a slap to the face,” Joe Lucas said.

Lucas says if you have any information or leads on the situation contact Game and Fish immediately.

To report anonymously, you can call 701-328-9921.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordan Pederson

Art & Heart

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

CHI Vaccines

Trip to SD

Good Road 1

Good Road 2

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Dry & warm with fire weather concerns

NDC FEB 25

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Gymnastics

College Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Science Publishing

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News