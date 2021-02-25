ICYMI: North Dakota Game and Fish still looking for info on elk poaching case

North Dakota Game and Fish is calling out unfair kills after two bull elk were found dead.

The department says the incident took place last week near Keene, and while both were shot, only one had its head removed.

The situation is currently under investigation and those involved could be charged with a misdemeanor.

KX News spoke to the district game warden who says the effects of poaching are always felt throughout the community.

“Getting an elk tag, it’s a pretty big deal for most people because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime tag, you know, and people can wait their whole lives before drawing one. So, it’s kind of a slap to the face,” Joe Lucas said.

Lucas says if you have any information or leads on the situation contact Game and Fish immediately.

To report anonymously, you can call 701-328-9921.