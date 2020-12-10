ICYMI: North Dakota one of 17 states supporting lawsuit challenging election

North Dakota is one of more than a dozen states to support a lawsuit seeking to challenge the presidential election results.

The case originated Tuesday when Texas’s Attorney General filed suit, asking the Supreme Court to invalidate votes from several battleground states that would push Joe Biden below the electoral votes needed to win.

Seventeen GOP-led states have signed on supporting the suit, including North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Democratic-NPL Chair Kylie Oversen says the case sows distrust in democracy.

“There has been no evidence of voter fraud at any massive scale across the country. This was one of the most secure elections ever conducted in our country’s history and it absolutely casts doubt on institutions,” Oversen said.

It’s unclear yet whether the high court will take on the case, but earlier this week, Justices denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block that state’s election results.