ICYMI: North Dakota one of 17 states supporting lawsuit challenging election

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota is one of more than a dozen states to support a lawsuit seeking to challenge the presidential election results.

The case originated Tuesday when Texas’s Attorney General filed suit, asking the Supreme Court to invalidate votes from several battleground states that would push Joe Biden below the electoral votes needed to win.

Seventeen GOP-led states have signed on supporting the suit, including North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Democratic-NPL Chair Kylie Oversen says the case sows distrust in democracy.

“There has been no evidence of voter fraud at any massive scale across the country. This was one of the most secure elections ever conducted in our country’s history and it absolutely casts doubt on institutions,” Oversen said.

It’s unclear yet whether the high court will take on the case, but earlier this week, Justices denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block that state’s election results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Texas Lawsuit

Trump to join Texas' Supreme Court Case to challenge election

COVID-19 Tool

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/10

Thursday's Weather: Cooler & Dry

Holiday Budget

NDC DEC 10

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Hockey

Rugby Girl's Basketball

Project FindSafe Participation

Dr. Wynne: Half Vaccine

Mask Mandate Extended

Help For Hotels

Williston Affordable Housing

Reorganization Plan

Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Giovanni Hamilton

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss