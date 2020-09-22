ICYMI: Powerful lawmaker targeted by Burgum teeters in GOP primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s big spending appears to be paying off as two political newcomers he backed are well ahead of one of the state’s most powerful GOP lawmakers.

House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer trailed David Andahl and Dave Nehring as the all-mail vote was counted.

Delzer’s only hope lay with ballots that can still flow in through next Monday

Burgum’s choice for treasurer, GOP Rep. Thomas Beadle, was also leading his race.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler advanced to the general election in November.