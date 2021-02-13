ICYMI: Williston mask mandate officially lifted

Nearly a month after Governor Burgum lifted the statewide mask mandate, the City of Williston has done the same.

The decision came earlier this week, during their regular bi-weekly commission meeting.

Mayor Klug tells us the city has seen a significant decrease in COVID cases over the last few weeks, which he says, ultimately helped with this decision.

He says masks will still be required for entering City buildings, but optional for businesses to enforce or not.

“Mask wearing has been very well received in the city of Williston, and social distancing, but now it’s up to the individuals themselves to determine what kind of risk factor they’re going to take,” Klug said.

Klug says the City Commission also approved the resumption of events, including those requiring an alcohol permit.

Event permit applications can be submitted, once again, after February 15th.

