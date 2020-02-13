Idaho armed robbery suspect killed by police in Dickinson

A man wanted for an armed robbery in Idaho was killed Thursday morning in Dickinson after he was shot by law enforcement officers after he charged at them with scissors.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Dakota Lee Chlarson, 25, was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plains Fugitive Task Force on an active warrant from Idaho charging Chlarson with armed robbery.

U.S. Marshals had recently learned Chlarson was staying in an apartment at 305 Sims Street in Dickinson. Task Force officers from Bismarck, working with the Dickinson police, entered the apartment.

According to information from the U.S. Marshals Service, a stand-off ensued, with officers negotiating with Chlarson to surrender. The officers attempted to take Chlarson into custody using “less-than-lethal devices” and he eventually charged at the law enforcement personnel while threatening them with scissors. In an effort to protect themselves, the officers shot Chlarson.

The North Dakota Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Two Bismarck police officers assigned to the task force are on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The High Plains Fugitive Task Force in Bismarck includes the U.S. Marshals Service, Bismarck Police Department, Mandan Police Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Morton County Sheriff’s Office. The partnership, started in 2019, focuses on arresting people who are wanted for violent crimes or serious drug offenses.