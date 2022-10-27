BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Ideal Option opened its second location at West Division Avenue last month to help those struggling with addiction.

According to Missy Tillman, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option, a second location was desperately needed in the capital city.

“It really seems that our numbers are really ticking upward. There is definitely an opioid epidemic here, especially with the fentanyl in Bismarck North Dakota,” said Tillman.

Ideal Option helps those struggling with addiction. The clinic offers treatment by an onsite addiction specialist and works quickly for those seeking help.

At the open house, two Native Americans came to bless the building and the people who work there.

“We asked them to come because the Bismarck-Mandan area is highly populated with the Dakota population,” said Tillman.

Tillman said Ideal Option knows no bounds and does not discriminate which is why the blessing was so important for everyone present at the event.

“Ideal Option is here for everybody and especially the indigenous population,” said Tillman.

The blessing included a song along with walking into each room of the building with burning sage.

“I felt like it was freeing, it removed some emotions,” said Carissa Cornell, a nurse practitioner. “We have a lot of patients who have deep, deep emotions inside and it felt cleansing to me, who is a nurse practitioner. We see them every day, sometimes on their best days sometimes on their worst days.”

Cornell said the clinic is a place of new beginnings and is a safe space for those struggling with addiction to open up.