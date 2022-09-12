BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There is now a new recovery clinic in the Capital City.

Ideal Option recently opened a second location on West Division Avenue to help those struggling with addiction.

The clinic offers treatment by an onsite addiction specialist.

“The biggest reason we have a second location here in Bismarck is we saw a greater need with the increase in Fentanyl use around the community,” said Trevor Stavig, nurse practitioner.

According to a press release, Bismarck police seized nearly 10,000 pills containing either fentanyl or oxycodone in 2021.

“Fentanyl use in the state of North Dakota was up 95% in our patient population in 2021,” said Sarah Kucera, a physician assistant.

Ideal Option recently released its 2021 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for patients living in North Dakota.

In it shows a 98% decrease in fentanyl use for those who remained in treatment with them and a 93% decrease in total opioid use.

Kucera says obtaining fentanyl is easy for people. She believes having access to a recovery program should be just as easy.

“We are low-barrier access to care,” said Kucera. “We don’t have any wait times. We are accepting new patients. We accept walk-in patients. We are ready and willing to meet people where they are.”

The original location is on Airport Road, which is still open. However, the new location is in a more central location which officials hope will help better serve those who live in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

“It’s probably more ideal for certain patients of ours and it’s more centrally located. And it’s easier access for a lot of people,” said Stavig.

The most important thing the company wants to insure patients is that it wants to help them through their recovery.

“I think the biggest accomplishment we can do here is to help with the stigma that is attached to someone who has an addiction,” said Stavig. “And I think we can help with that process. Just because you have a problem with addiction that doesn’t define you as a person.”

The clinic accepts most insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid and it is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.