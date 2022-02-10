The National Alliance of Mental Illness reports one in six children ages 6 through 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

We sat down with Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman, a psychologist with Sanford Health, who says worrying and experiencing anxiety are some of the more common issues when it comes to children’s mental health.

She added it’s important for parents to be able to identify the signs of their child having a mental health crisis.

“As the helpers, as the grownups, what’s my child’s behavior telling me right now? Is there something beneath this that I need to pay attention to talk to them more about?” Dr. Cross-Hillman said.

Surrounding children with as much support as possible gives them the best chance for developing ideal mental health, she says.