Idling your car can hurt your wallet and the environment

In the winter months, it’s normal to want to let your car warm up for a bit before you hit the road, but state’s Environmental Quality Department says it actually does more harm than good.

According to an environmental scientist, having your car idling for just an hour a week can use half a gallon of gas or around 26 gallons over the course of a year.

That’s why staff are spreading the word that will save drivers money, and help improve the air quality in the state.

“That adds up to about 400 pounds of pollutants over a year and that’s again just for one person and so this can start to be something that is contributing to the air that we’re breathing,” Environmental Scientist Angela Seligman said.

According to the Department of Energy, most manufacturers encourage easing into driving after 30 seconds.