If not the Vikings, Packers or Bears, which team does North Dakota back in Sunday’s Big Game? The Chiefs.

Given that North Dakota’s “local” teams aren’t in the Big Game Sunday (Vikings, Packers, Bears), who are North Dakotans cheering for this weekend– the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers?

We asked those who frequent out KX Facebook pages and quickly learned that the Chiefs are preferred by KX visitors over the 49ers by a nearly two to one margin.

At last count, 64 percent of North Dakotans responding to the online poll favor the Chiefs, while 36 percent back the 49ers.

The results seem to match those of a national survey put together by the folks at the online gambling site BetOnline.ag.

Using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data, the site w3as able to map out which team individual states appear to be rooting for on Sunday.

According to their data, North Dakota, along with 26 other states, is backing the Chiefs. The other 23 states are in the 49ers column. You can view the map here.