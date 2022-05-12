Minot City Council and Ward County Commissioners held a recent meeting to discuss funding for renovations to the big M building downtown.

The commissioners previously declined to take part in the 20-year Tax Increment Funding, or TIF.

After last week’s meeting, commissioners kept the same position.

City Manager Harold Stewart says city council is anticipated to take action on whether TIF funding will be used either this month or next month.



“It’ll come before the city council for their determination on whether or not the city will move forward with the application and participate in the TIF,” said Stewart. “And potentially move forward with the issuance of bonds to provide reimbursement or the costs as applied for in the TIF agreement.”

Stewart says there are funding alternatives, including Downtown Facade Improvement Program.