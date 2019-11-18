If you are pregnant or plan to have a baby, a local hospital has resources for you

Sanford Health is offering a free B-4 Baby event in Bismarck. It’s designed to prepare new parents and support them during and after pregnancy.

The event will offer a variety of resources such as lactation counselors, pregnancy classes, a tour of the birth center and more.

Health professionals say it’s important to be comfortable with your care center before the baby comes.

“The benefit of having this information before your pregnant is to establish care and know who is available through Sanford in our community,” said Bethany Bernhardt, Clinical Lead at the Birth Center.

This is the first year Sanford has offered this extra resource.

You can join in tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Seventh & Rosser Clinic Skywalk. The event is located at 414 N. Seventh St., Bismarck.