If you are pregnant or plan to have a baby, a local hospital has resources for you

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sanford Health is offering a free B-4 Baby event in Bismarck. It’s designed to prepare new parents and support them during and after pregnancy.

The event will offer a variety of resources such as lactation counselors, pregnancy classes, a tour of the birth center and more.

Health professionals say it’s important to be comfortable with your care center before the baby comes.

“The benefit of having this information before your pregnant is to establish care and know who is available through Sanford in our community,” said Bethany Bernhardt, Clinical Lead at the Birth Center.

This is the first year Sanford has offered this extra resource.

You can join in tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Seventh & Rosser Clinic Skywalk. The event is located at 414 N. Seventh St., Bismarck. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ryan Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Fans"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Volleyball"

Girl's State Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's State Swimming"

Holiday Cooking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Cooking"

Winter Pet Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Pet Safety"

Harvey Driver's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Driver's Office"

Heart Transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Transplant"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-16-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-16-19"

Rancher Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rancher Concerns"

Stray Kittens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stray Kittens"

Deputy Injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy Injury"

Lexi Duchsherer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lexi Duchsherer"

New Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home"

Native American Heritage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native American Heritage"

Class AAA with reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA with reaction"

Class AA with reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA with reaction"

Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge