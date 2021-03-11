“If you have a dream, go for it!”: Minot author battling Cerebral Palsy publishes her first book

Life is filled with many obstacles, but for one Minot girl, those obstacles have not got in her way.

“If you have a dream go for it. Let that fire burn,” Minot Author, Ashlyn Kossan said.

22-year-old Kossan was born with Cerebral Palsy, a disability affecting the muscles, motor skills, and mental ability.

“I got lucky, I will say that. When God gave me this life he did bless me with a lot of capabilities that a lot of others don’t have. That’s why I call myself handi-capable,” Kossan said.

But, her journey has been anything but easy.

“It has caused a lot of struggles. I’ve had close to, if not, over a hundred surgeries because of this, but like I said lots of blessings still. Like I can talk, I can write.” she said. “Writing has just always been my escape from this life that is difficult, but I love it.”

She says she’s been writing since a little girl.

“I actually wrote a book called “Dreams” about Taylor Swift and how much she’s impacted my life in a positive way when I was 13,” Kossan said.

Her dream is to become an author and despite all life has thrown at her, Kossan says she’s managed to bring that dream to a reality.

“I believe the date on Amazon was November is when it was officially published, but I had been working on it since March,” she said.

What she’s referring to is her newly published children’s book called Auntie’s Little Girl, which is like the title suggests, about her niece.

“So, I don’t always get to see her, but I wanted her to know that she was always on my mind and in my prayers and no matter how big she gets or what she goes through auntie Ashlyn will always be here,” she said.

Kossan’s passion to accomplish one of her many dreams has made those near and dear to her more than proud.

“It’s honestly incredible. Like she doesn’t have to. Like she could easily just say I can’t do that, but she doesn’t,” Kossan’s Friend, Sofia Lewis said.

“I love it. It makes me feel awesome that she’s been given the opportunities to fulfill her love of writing,” Kossan’s Brother, Dillon Kossan said.

“If you hope and pray and just have the will and determination to keep going until you get a “yes” it is 100% worth it,” Kossan said.

Kossan says she plans to hold a book signing for her newly released book Auntie’s Little Girl and she already has more books in the making.