If you want to get involved in local government, now’s your chance

MANDAN — The city of Mandan now has nine open positions available on boards and committees.

These openings range from the cemetery committee, planning and zoning committee and more.

Currently, 18 total boards and committees help the city commission make decisions.

The positions are volunteer-based for people 18 years and older.

The city administrator said there are a lot of perks and benefits to getting involved.

“You really get to be involved in your community, you get to see how decisions are made and why they are made. We have a lot of people who may question well why is the city doing this and why are you doing that. Normally, recommendations from these volunteer committees come up through our city commission. So, we have a hundred volunteers,” said Jim Neubauer, City Administrator.

Nov. 1 is the deadline to apply.

