If you’re a gardener or farmer, be on the lookout for the canola flea beetle

If you’re a gardener or farmer, there’s something you may need to be on the lookout for — the canola flea beetle.

Canola, radishes, cabbage and cauliflower are just some of the plants it affects.

You may notice holes or yellow spots on the leaves.

And, if you look closely, you may even be able to see the beetles. They’re only a few centimeters long and can jump around.

A crop protection specialist from the NDSU Research Center says the problem is going to be worse depending on where you live.

“I know last year the hot-spot was up in the Mohall area. Also going out towards the Kenmare area there was a spot there. Environment is going to be a big deal. We’ve had the warm temperatures. If you had a high population last fall, that may be suggestive of having a high population in the spring,” said Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist, NDSU Research Extension Center.

He says once you treat it, the beetles should be gone after a day or two.