If you’re going to rent a place, rent in Bismarck

If you’re renting in Bismarck, you’re in the right place.

Bismarck is the 3rd best place in the nation for people who rent.

That’s according to personal finance website, WalletHub, which conducted a data survey of 180 rental markets nationwide.

Using measures such as the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments, historical price changes, cost of living, jobs availability and more, North Dakota placed close to the top in the resulting list.

The data indicates Bismarck is #1 in rental availability and rental affordability.

Fargo comes in 17th on the list.

The best city in the nation in which to rent: Scottsdale, Arizona.

You can read the complete survey, along with the methodology used, here.