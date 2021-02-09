‘I’m in teacher education…a lot of teachers are carrying debt’: Student loan borrowers react to possible loan forgiveness

Student loan borrowers have an average of $37,000 in debt, according to the Federal Reserve.

Now, Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. We spoke to a few people about what this could mean for those still paying off their college educations.

“This debt holds people back from buying cars, going on vacation, from starting families,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Schumer and several other Democrats are pushing President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt, per person. They say it will help millions of people — people like Minot State University Professor, Dr. Dan Conn.

“I’m in teacher education. I mean, a lot of teachers are carrying debt,” said Dr. Conn.

He says it’s no secret that jobs in the education field don’t pay well, and having loans forgiven would be one less thing he as an educator and students would have to worry about.

Dr. Conn said, “Some of them have to decide, ‘Do I want to take on student loans or do I want to work on the weekends?’ And either one isn’t a great option.”

Minot State senior Lauren Anderson agrees.

She says on top of the pressure of finding a job after graduating, she has to worry about making payments toward $20,000.

Anderson said, “We get the option to span out our pay through the whole year instead of the summer off but it’s still a worry.”

On the other hand, some others say they aren’t too worried about it.

“I mean that would be pretty sweet if it just went away. I’m not too worried about it. I believe stuff will work out but that will be awesome,” said MSU student, Colton Miller.

Republicans have opposed the idea of canceling student loan debt, saying that it moves the burden from the borrowers to the taxpayers.

“Well, offering to unilaterally forgive debt students chose to take on would create a perverse incentive and certainly encourage others to needlessly rack up more loans,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

President Biden previously said he supports erasing up to $10,000 in debt but has not shown interest in pursuing executive action.

But no matter how much is forgiven, Conn and Anderson say it’s one step closer to being debt-free.

Last year, the Trump administration paused federal student loan payments and set interest rates at zero percent.

After taking office, President Biden pushed the extension through at least Sept. 30 of this year.