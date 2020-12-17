‘I’m thankful and I’m grateful that we get this opportunity’: Winter sports are a go at Turtle Mountain Schools

High School Activities started winter games this week, but officials at Turtle Mountain Community Schools were still deciding if they were going to participate in athletics after not having a fall sports season.

Tuesday, the tribal council gave the go ahead and practice is now in session.

“It kind of hurt just watching them play and we weren’t even able to practice or be in the gym,” said Tristan Davis, a senior at Turtle Mountain Community Schools and a basketball player.

Davis says his goal to play college basketball would have been much dimmer without a season.

He says it was hard to see every other school participate in fall athletics when the last time he was in the gym was February.

And he wasn’t the only one.

“It was hard to see other schools playing because we knew we were going to get held back and not up at the level that they were yet,” said Amya Gourneau, a sophomore at Turtle Mountain Community Schools and a basketball player.

“I really wanted to participate in my last year. Wrestling has always been pretty important to me,” said Josiah Marcellais, a senior at Turtle Mountain Community Schools and a wrestler.

The players weren’t the only one’s feeling the disappointment of no activities. Coaches were also feeling the void, but as active cases have dropped recently the push to play ramped back up.

“I’m thankful and I’m grateful that we get this opportunity. Not only for our seniors but for our 9, 10 and 11 graders, also. There’s a possibility that if we didn’t have a season at all, that’d put us a whole year behind instead of just the one group,” said Travis Azure, the boy’s basketball coach.

“I’m just really thanking God that we do have a season,” said Derrick Dixon, the wrestling coach.

Games and practices will look a little different this winter season. For starters, masks are required. They also have to do temperature checks, sanitize their hands and will have no fans in the stands.

“We are going to be testing a lot of our student-athletes, coaches and staff that has anything to do with the sporting events. Two-three times a week before we go to play a game. We’re taking every precaution possible to keep our students, and coaches, staff safe as possible,” said David Gourneau, the girl’s basketball coach.

Using rapid tests will hopefully catch cases quickly, and if there is a positive case, they will follow all of the protocols — quarantining and contact tracing.

Activities Director Shane Martin says there is still a lot of work to be done this season after such a quick turn around and the OK to play.

“Our school board, our administration for being so proactive and getting us the needed information, the needed contacts, the resources to put ourself in this position,” said Martin.

The school’s first competitions are scheduled for Dec. 29.

Martin says if they can’t participate in a meet or game because of COVID, they can’t reschedule and it will be canceled.

While some athletes and coaches said they’re excited to return, some parents and students are questioning the district’s priorities because students are still distance learning.

Martin says Turtle Mountain Community Schools is one of the biggest in the area, and health officials and other experts say taking things into consideration is a good place to start before actually sending everyone back to the classroom.

KX News spoke with a student in the district who wants to remain anonymous.

The student says more kids are struggling this year because they can’t be in the classroom.

“Personally, I think if it’s safe enough for the school to allow winter sports to happen, I feel that it’s safe enough for us to get a face-to-face education. Otherwise, we’re losing out on learning things,” the student said.

Martin says they’ll analyze throughout the season and then at the end of it, they’ll come back to the drawing board to decide how they’ll go about academics.