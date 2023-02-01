MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A celebration of comedy and gaming fans of all kinds is returning to Minot for its’ 9th year in operation.

iMagicon is a Comic-con convention in Minot, where you can participate in activities like cosplay, live-action role-playing, and see special guests that have been in movies or different pop-culture platforms.

iMagicon director Leann Mellum says over the years they have seen a broader spectrum of people in attendance.

“iMagicon isn’t just for one person, it’s not for the person who just sits and reads comic books, it’s not just for the gamer, it’s not just for the person who likes to do cosplay. It really does cover all different types of fandoms, and we try to do a little bit of something for everyone,” said Mellum.

This year’s special guests include movie and television icon, John Ratzenberger — who most notably played Cliff in the TV show Cheers, as well as voice actor for every single Pixar film.

This year’s iMagicon will take place at the Minot Municipal Auditorium on April 28 through the 30.