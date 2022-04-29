MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Anime and cosplay fans have taken over, with the return of the eighth annual iMagicon Convention.

The pop culture event is in full swing through this weekend at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

From comics to anime, to sci-fi to gaming, there’s plenty to explore for everyone.

Cosplay is welcomed and encouraged; there will even be a parade of characters with awards given to the most creative costumes.

Event Director Jared Adams says the event has grown tremendously since 2016, and they may even need a larger location next year.

Its mission is to grow the fandom community and offer a common place for all to come together to explore, create and enjoy an alternate universe.

“It’s for nerds of all shapes sizes and ages, to come out and express who they are, who they want to be, and just have a great time,” Adams.

“It’s just kind of expressing yourself in the best way possible. It’s kind of a small town so finding a like-minded group of people that you can kind of interact with is always something that’s welcome,” said Edward Campdell, a cosplay enthusiast.

There will also be interactive activities and a LARPing tournament.