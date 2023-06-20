DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — The International Music Camp wants to announce the Festival of the Arts Concert Series held in the International Peace Garden.

According to a press release, all the events will start at 8 p.m. CST, they are free and open to the public, except for those that are noted.

Friday, June 23: The Emmanuel Bach Quartet is performing. The quartet will have an evening full of music from Brazil and the greater South American continent. Emmanual Bach will be on the guitar, Paul Balclain is on saxophone, Devon Gillingham is on string bass, and Eric Plotz will be on the drums.

Friday, June 30: The International Brass Quintet will have its recital at the Burdick Center for the Performing Arts. The in-residence quintet will perform a variety of repertoire from Baroquw through Jazz. The members don’t just perform, but they have a busy schedule teaching at the camp. Dr. Cory Driscoll and Scott Guidry play trumpet, Arlene Shiplett plays the french horn, Dr. Joel Pugh plays the trombone, and Dr. Jacob Grewe plays the tuba.

Friday, July 7: The Old Fashioned Band Concert and Ice Cream Social will be at the Masonic Auditorium and will feature the IMC staff and faculty band who will perform a broad range of works like marches, classic works for bands, popular melodies, and more. The ice cream is sponsored by Pride Dairies of Bottineau.

Friday, July 14: Nate Hance is a Twin Cities-based pianist, composer, and entertainer who is originally from Minot. You can follow Hance’e creative endeavors on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Friday, July 21: The International Music Camp Jazz Faculty will perform an evening of jazz at the Masonic Auditorium.

Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29: The Festival of Arts series will close with back-to-back performances by The Anderson Duo. The duo consists of Dr. Dianna Anderson on the piano and Dr. J. Erik Anderson on the cello.

If you would like more information about the performance, you can visit IMC’s website.