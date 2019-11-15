Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 / 07:14 AM EST / Updated: Nov 15, 2019 / 08:24 AM EST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – One witness is scheduled to testify publicly Friday in Day 2 of the Trump impeachment hearings.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:30 a.m. for step-by-step analysis and expertise during the impeachment inquiry.

Former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m.

However, a revelation in ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony on Wednesday led the committee to request one of his staffers to testify privately.

Taylor said on Wednesday that one of his staffers, later identified by multiple NBC News sources as State Department official David Holmes, overheard President Donald Trump asking U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland about “investigations.”

Taylor testified that he came to understand “investigations” was a shorthand for Trump’s request of the Ukraine president to publicly announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the origins of Russia’s dealings with the Trump campaign staff in 2016.

Our special digital coverage on Friday will feature several guests from both sides of the aisle, including Florida Republican state representative Mike Beltran and former Democratic congressional candidate Chris Hunter, a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor.

Impeachment hearings will continue at least into next week, when several officials are scheduled to testify on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in front of the House intelligence committee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

