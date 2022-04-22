WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Due to the upcoming weekend storms, the Williston State College CTE Open House planned for April 23 is postponed.
At this time, the event has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
