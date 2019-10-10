Importance of knowing how to get your car out of the snow if it’s stuck

MINOT — No one wants to get stuck in the snow, and we all know it happens.

But did you know there is a right way and a wrong way to get unstuck?

One tow company pulled out some 30 vehicles in Minot last night that were stuck in the snow.

Ole Olson, owner of Ole Olson’s Towing and Recovery, said it’s important to know where tow hooks can be placed on your car, and what type of hooks can be used.

“That’s probably the biggest mistake we see, stuff that we work on that had been pulled out before that underneath the car is all tore up and the owners don’t even know that because they don’t get under there and look,” said Olson.

Olson said the majority of stuck vehicles can be removed if the driver shovels out a path. He suggests everyone has a shovel handy, and good tires are a must.