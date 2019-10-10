Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Importance of knowing how to get your car out of the snow if it’s stuck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — No one wants to get stuck in the snow, and we all know it happens.

But did you know there is a right way and a wrong way to get unstuck?

One tow company pulled out some 30 vehicles in Minot last night that were stuck in the snow.

Ole Olson, owner of Ole Olson’s Towing and Recovery, said it’s important to know where tow hooks can be placed on your car, and what type of hooks can be used.

“That’s probably the biggest mistake we see, stuff that we work on that had been pulled out before that underneath the car is all tore up and the owners don’t even know that because they don’t get under there and look,” said Olson.

Olson said the majority of stuck vehicles can be removed if the driver shovels out a path. He suggests everyone has a shovel handy, and good tires are a must.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

Josh Gallion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Gallion"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Travel Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Warnings"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10"

A Winter Storm Update 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Update 10/10"

Safe Driving in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Driving in the Snow"

Snow Removal Routes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Routes"

Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge