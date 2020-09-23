Important deadlines for the general election

The general election is about six weeks away, and as Your Local Election Headquarters, we have important dates to share to help you make sure your vote is counted.

If you want an absentee ballot, get your application turned in no later than Oct. 19.

Auditors will start mailing absentee ballots out on Thursday. The Ward County auditor says to send your completed ballot back as soon as possible.

There will also be drop boxes — and your ballot has to be dropped off no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. If sending by mail, it has to be postmarked no later than the day before the election in order for it to count.

“Just in case anything were to happen, if something got backed up in the mail, we don’t lose that wiggle room. The sooner the better you can get it in, we can get you out your ballot, if you have questions or if you mess up the ballot and you need to request a new one, you’re leaving yourself some time,” said Marisa Haman, Ward County Auditor/Treasurer.

Some counties will have early voting. Reach out to your county auditor to find out the hours and location.