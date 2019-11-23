Important reminders for snow removal

With winter right around the corner, the city of Bismarck needs your help to clear the streets.

The Bismarck Police Department is reminding us to remove campers and trailers off of residential streets.

Residents are asked to not park or leave their vehicles in zoned areas.

Officers say the laws are enforced to help with snow removal.

Anyone who violates the law will be fined $150 per day of violation.

“It can be very problematic because if a vehicle is left on a street all winter, the snowplow goes around and leave a berm and that can be congested. As a result we will have a snow berm right in the middle of traffic,” said Officer Clint Fuller, Bismarck Police Department Crime Prevention.

Starting December 1st- these large vehicles need to be kept off of the streets until the end of March.

Fuller says you can leave vehicles in storage or check-in with a friend to park it in their parking lot or field.

These are the vehicles that need to be cleared off the street: A boat, bumper pull travel trailer, fifth-wheel trailer, pull-type camper, motor home, house car, bus, mini motor home, or trailer.