Improper chimney use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning

If you’re planning on firing up your chimney anytime soon, you may want to do a few things first.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention over 400 people die every year from carbon monoxide poisoning, and some of those are caused by improper chimney use.

If your chimney is damaged on the inside, or even if it’s clogged or blocked with leaves or soot, carbon monoxide can build up in your home and can be extremely dangerous. We spoke to the Minot Rural Fire Department fire chief who says carbon monoxide poisoning isn’t the only thing you should be worried about.

“During the winter months, when you’re burning a lot of wood, there will be build up in the chimney. If it starts to plug up everything just burns hotter and hotter and there is a very good chance of a chimney fire,” said the Minot Rural Fire Chief.

He recommends you have your chimney swept once a year before using it to warm up your home.