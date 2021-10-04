Improvements proposed for Sertoma Park in Bismarck

Visitors to Sertoma Park may soon notice improvements after a renovation project estimated to cost over $900,000.

The funds are coming from various grants awarded to Bismarck Parks and Recreation, including a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund worth nearly half a million dollars.

Renovations to the park include resurfacing the tennis courts, adding in new fencing and adding outdoor fitness equipment.

Executive Director of Parks and Rec, Kevin Klipfel, said visitors can get a workout in while enjoying the scenery.

“Sertoma Park is probably one of our biggest, most well-used parks in Bismarck, and this will be a great addition to this facility,” said Klipfel.

He said another addition to the park includes lights over the tennis courts for visitors to get out there later into the evening.

The renovations are in the planning stages and there is no timetable for when the project will be done.

