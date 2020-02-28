In 2019, the North Dakota DMV Gave Out Over 300,000 Driving Records

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Multiple DMVs across the US are selling driver’s license data according to recent reports from CBS News, states like California and North Carolina.

North Dakota’s Department of Motor Vehicles does not sell your information, but they do give out your driving record when it’s requested by an insurance company or employer that has a contract with the Department.

Your driving record is public information, so there is nothing illegal about it.

However, the state’s Consumer Protection Division did express concern to KX News about the possibility of those employers turning around and handing that information out to another person or employer.

North Dakota Century Code says this information can only be passed along for a list of 13 reasons, including by request of law enforcement or survey research.

If your information has been given out by the DMV, you’ll receive a letter, like this one, in the mail.

“We will not give out social security numbers or anything like that. It’s just the actual violations that are on your record. Driving information is very important, especially to insurance companies and employers, so that’s been going on forever. This is nothing new,” said Brad Schaffer, Driver’s License Director.

Last year, Schaffer says the DMV processed 330,000 requests for driving records.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

B-21 Bomber

Thumbnail for the video titled "B-21 Bomber"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Tax Filing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Filing"

College Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Bball"

Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Williston Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Library"

Courageous Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courageous Hearts"

Elderly Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elderly Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27"

Why do we have Leap Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why do we have Leap Year?"

Gift Card Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Card Scam"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27"

Baesler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler"

Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps"

Stay Active, not Sedentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay Active, not Sedentary"

ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST"

Noxious Weeds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noxious Weeds"

Land Reclamation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Reclamation"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge