In 2019, the North Dakota DMV Gave Out Over 300,000 Driving Records

Multiple DMVs across the US are selling driver’s license data according to recent reports from CBS News, states like California and North Carolina.

North Dakota’s Department of Motor Vehicles does not sell your information, but they do give out your driving record when it’s requested by an insurance company or employer that has a contract with the Department.

Your driving record is public information, so there is nothing illegal about it.

However, the state’s Consumer Protection Division did express concern to KX News about the possibility of those employers turning around and handing that information out to another person or employer.

North Dakota Century Code says this information can only be passed along for a list of 13 reasons, including by request of law enforcement or survey research.

If your information has been given out by the DMV, you’ll receive a letter, like this one, in the mail.

“We will not give out social security numbers or anything like that. It’s just the actual violations that are on your record. Driving information is very important, especially to insurance companies and employers, so that’s been going on forever. This is nothing new,” said Brad Schaffer, Driver’s License Director.

Last year, Schaffer says the DMV processed 330,000 requests for driving records.