BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you wanted a refresher before heading into the new week or just missed an important story or two, check out the top stories from KX News from the last week right here!

#1: Family of 6-year-old Watford City boy killed speaks out

We put a face to the name of the 6-year-old Watford City boy who died while riding his bicycle over the weekend. Ian Matteo Garcia Turcios, known as Matteo by his family. Lisbeth Short identified herself as Matteo’s aunt, sat down with Kyara Brown for an exclusive interview about that afternoon, and shared his story.

#2: Full details released regarding 6-year-old Watford City boy’s death

Police released the affidavit that details the incident listed above in full. And details regarding the man who killed Matteo, Julian Montoya, who is currently being held on charges of Negligent Homicide (Class C Felony with a maximum sentence of 5 years) and whose bond is set at $1 million.

#3 GoFundMe set up for 6-year-old Watford City boy killed in collision

Finally, a GoFundMe was started to help support the family of Matteo and has raised over $29,000. Learn more about you can help at the link above.

#4 The 2023 North Dakota Shrine Bowl rosters have been revealed

The 2023 North Dakota Shrine Bowl rosters have been revealed, pitting the best of the best seniors against each other in late June. There will be two games on June 24th played at Mayville State, starting with the 11-man east versus west game at 4 pm, followed by the 9-man game at 7 p.m. Check out the rosters here.

#5 New store coming to Kirkwood Mall following big changes

The Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck has announced several tenant changes in the past month, and recently a national chain has wrapped a 10,000-square-foot area where they may be opening a new store in early fall of this year.

#6 Minot area woman says wearing a seatbelt in crash saved her life

After losing control of her vehicle on black ice, this woman shared with us how she nearly lost her life if not for wearing her seatbelt.

#7 Flooding in Williams County shuts down streets

Rapidly warming temperatures are what most of us look forward to all winter long — but city crews don’t often feel the same way. Due to the excessive snow melting, some roads in Williams County have flooded and are closed until further notice.

#8 Oil frack fire lights up rural McKenzie County

A host of ambulances, police officers, and firefighters responded to an incident on Saturday afternoon when a fire suddenly occurred at an oil frack northwest of New Town in rural McKenzie County.

#9 ND nurse identified in FBI investigation faked credentials, bought diploma

A North Dakota nurse has been identified in an FBI investigation, known as Operation Nightingale, as one of thousands who falsified their nursing credentials. The nurse worked at PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in North Dakota, and took part in a scheme that produced thousands of fake nursing diplomas and transcripts.

#10 One year ago: Historic April blizzard swallowed North Dakota

Exactly one year ago, we were dealing with waist-high snow, blowing snow, massive drifts, and a state that was literally shut down from border to border. The historic April 2022 blizzard struck on April 12th and raged for three days before letting up. Look back at a week many of us are still discussing to this day.

