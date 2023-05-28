Here’s a recap of the top stories that made the news in the KX region over the past week:

#1. Six Dollar General stores in ND fined $2.5 million total over safety violations

Following a series of Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections in late 2022, six Dollar General stores in western North Dakota were found to have amassed 32 violations in a two-month period, leading to a proposed $2.5 million in penalties.

#2 Bismarck police officer fired following excessive force investigation

A Bismarck Police Department (BPD) internal investigation into an incident involving “use of force” has resulted in a police officer’s termination.

#3 One dead in motorcycle crash in Minot

A crash with a car and motorcycle near Walmart in Minot resulted in the death of a 56-year-old from Max.

#4 Minot Public School Board releases teacher, promotes others

Megan Strange has been named the new Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary, with Matt Sundahl, the PE Teacher and Dean of Students at Erik Ramstad, being named the new Assistant Principal. Board members also approved the new Principal for Magic City Campus. David McQueen (who was last year’s Assistant Principal at Magic City Campus) is taking over for Dr. Scott Faul starting next school year.

#5 The Hidden Crime: Battling Human Trafficking in North Dakota

Each year, millions of men, women, and children are victims of human trafficking all around the world, including right here in North Dakota. Human Trafficking task forces in our state are in charge of identifying people in these situations and they say these victims can be anyone.

#6 Man arrested for robbing south Bismarck Captain Jack’s

A 23-year-old Bismarck man was arrested on Tuesday night after he stole a bottle of Jim Beam from the south Bismarck Captain Jack’s Liquor Land and threatened an employee with a box cutter.

#7 Parents of Native American Bismarck basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game

The parents of two Native American players on Bismarck High School’s basketball team are seeking a federal investigation into racist taunts their sons endured during a game in January against Jamestown.