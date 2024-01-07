BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: ND family welcomes surprise New Year’s baby. Like any typical Sunday, the Belgarde family was going to spend their New Year’s enjoying a football game –that is, until a new family member decided to make his appearance. Keith Lee Belgrade, the first Bismarck baby of 2024, was born on New Year’s Day.

2: Woman killed by train in Bismarck Friday night. Bismarck Police report a woman was apparently struck and killed by a train on December 29 as she was walking along the tracks.

3: Man charged with murder in Minot shooting death. Daniel Breijo, a former homeland security officer, is charged with the murder of Nicholas Van Pelt — a North Dakota National Guard Airman, as well as a former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy.

4: Twisted Minds makes debut in Bismarck. North Dakota is full of hidden gems and small businesses — and one of them, Twisted Minds Oddities, Curiosities, and More, is located right here in Bismarck on Broadway Avenue. Owner Mike Mueller says that a love for the strange and bizarre lead to the business developing.

5: Mandan home catches fire on New Year’s Eve. Firefighters in Mandan had to act fast when a home caught fire on New Year’s Eve, just outside of a home along Ninth Avenue Southeast.

6: Carson Wentz set to make first NFL start since 2022. Former Century and NDSU Quarterback Carson Wentz will make his first start as a Los Angeles Ram this Sunday against the 49ers, the team announced, in order to give QB Matthew Stafford rest.

7: Carbon Monoxide leak causes building evacuation in Bismarck. A Carbon Monoxide (CO) leak caused a three-story multifamily residential building in Bismarck to be evacuated on Wednesday night.