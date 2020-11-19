In-home care providers can now receive PPE for free

Coronavirus
Qualified service providers in North Dakota can now get their hands on personal protective equipment for absolutely no cost.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services teamed up with the North Dakota Association of Community Providers to make sure caregivers can continue to provide in-home services.

Through CARES Act dollars, more than 220 agencies and more than 1,100 individuals can receive PPE kits that will allow them to do their jobs safely.

“We had heard from our case managers and some of our providers that they were having a hard time finding it in the stores. They weren’t finding it in the stores. They weren’t able to order it online. And was there any ideas we had for them because they were concerned and wanted to make sure these services continue,” said Nancy Nikolas Maier, the Aging Services Director for the Department of Human Services.

In order to receive a kit you must be a registered qualified in-home care provider in the state.

