In honor of Veterans Day, a gun shop is raising money for Wreaths Across America

MANDAN — Prairie Patriot hosted a Joe’s for GI’s lunch fundraiser, paying homage to veterans who’ve passed away.

Organizers collected a $5 donation going toward Wreaths Across America, where people purchase holiday wreaths to place on veterans graves.

They rely on sponsors and the community to purchase wreaths each year so all the gravestones can be decorated.

“About the first five years we did the program, we didn’t have enough wreaths to cover all the graves. So, we covered as much as we could and we are trying to spread the word and raise more. Each year we got more and more until finally about five years ago we raised enough to start covering every headstone,” said Mark Scheele, Bismarck Civil Air Patrol.

Scheele said right now, there are about 6,900 headstones at the cemetery and that number grows about 250 every year. For more information click here.