In honor of Veterans Day, a gun shop is raising money for Wreaths Across America

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN — Prairie Patriot hosted a Joe’s for GI’s lunch fundraiser, paying homage to veterans who’ve passed away.

Organizers collected a $5 donation going toward Wreaths Across America, where people purchase holiday wreaths to place on veterans graves.

They rely on sponsors and the community to purchase wreaths each year so all the gravestones can be decorated.

“About the first five years we did the program, we didn’t have enough wreaths to cover all the graves. So, we covered as much as we could and we are trying to spread the word and raise more. Each year we got more and more until finally about five years ago we raised enough to start covering every headstone,” said Mark Scheele, Bismarck Civil Air Patrol.

Scheele said right now, there are about 6,900 headstones at the cemetery and that number grows about 250 every year. For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sanford Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Health"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Williston Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Update"

Kathryn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathryn"

Wind Farms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farms"

UMary Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Soccer"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge