In Loving Memory: Local authors team up to write children’s book

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plants, animals and people all live and die, but it doesn’t have to be scary.

That’s why two local authors teamed up to write a children’s book about the reality of death.

The book is called In Loving Memory and there are two versions — one with a casket and a version with a cremation.

Both demonstrate the value of allowing your children to participate in attending a funeral and make it OK to speak about the loss of a loved one.

“We did research on what they would show on if we should show the children a very real approach of what they would see at funeral,” said author Katherine Pendergast.

We spoke to the co-author who explains why using a realistic approach with real verbiage is so important.

“When we say grandma is just sleeping, then a child can maybe get scared that what’s gonna happen when they go to sleep?” said co-author Lacie Brueckner.

And if you recognize the author, that’s because she also wrote ‘Pickles the Dog,’ the story of a beautiful pet adoption right here in North Dakota.

The new book, In Loving Memory, is available now for free on Amazon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge