In Loving Memory: Local authors team up to write children’s book

Plants, animals and people all live and die, but it doesn’t have to be scary.

That’s why two local authors teamed up to write a children’s book about the reality of death.

The book is called In Loving Memory and there are two versions — one with a casket and a version with a cremation.

Both demonstrate the value of allowing your children to participate in attending a funeral and make it OK to speak about the loss of a loved one.

“We did research on what they would show on if we should show the children a very real approach of what they would see at funeral,” said author Katherine Pendergast.

We spoke to the co-author who explains why using a realistic approach with real verbiage is so important.

“When we say grandma is just sleeping, then a child can maybe get scared that what’s gonna happen when they go to sleep?” said co-author Lacie Brueckner.

And if you recognize the author, that’s because she also wrote ‘Pickles the Dog,’ the story of a beautiful pet adoption right here in North Dakota.

The new book, In Loving Memory, is available now for free on Amazon.