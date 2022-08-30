MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is mourning the death of the longtime professor, alumnus, and supporter, Dean Frantsvog, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He not only influenced many students but was also a pillar of the community, touching many lives throughout North Dakota.

Frantsvog graduated from MSU in 1997 and was a Business Law professor in the College of Business for nearly two decades.

He received numerous awards during his time at Minot State and served as the youngest alderman on the Minot City Council for many years.

He is survived by his wife and two children, and will truly be missed.

Dean’s friend and colleague, Dr. Steven W. Shirley, President of Minot State University said, “When you met Dean, you didn’t forget Dean. He just had that personality, that spark and that charisma, and witty and funny. But just very engaging and really passionate about everything he did. Passionate about Minot State University, passionate about our students and our student-athletes. Just a wonderful human being.”

He will be inducted into Minot State’s Athletics Hall of Fame in the Honorary Award category.

The University will honor him during the Beavers’ Homecoming banquet in October.