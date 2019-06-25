In the area where an infant disappeared, residents are empathetic, watchful

In continuing coverage of the missing infant, KX News spoke with residents in the area where the girl was last seen before she was found.

In this neighborhood, people say they were traumatized and are keeping LeahMae in their prayers.

It’s something no one wants to hear, that an infant is missing. But residents near West Arbor Avenue woke up to just that news.

“The cops knocked on the door this morning about 10 a.m. going door to door looking for the baby,” said resident Tiara Davis.

It’s in this area that LeahMae was last seen at 1 a.m., Monday, on surveillance video. She was with her mother.

“I will just be aware of my surroundings and who I am with,” said Davis.”The family is definitely in my prayers and I hope that the little baby is found soon.”

A few apartments away, Julie Hoffman says the unknown is the scariest part.

“I think children go missing often. I do feel really scared sometimes,” Hoffman said.