In the Fair Barn: Sheep with style

Every day during the fair, we’re getting waist-deep in barn adventure. Today, we caught up with some fashionable sheep.

Abbigale Steek says the sheep don’t wear these covers for style, but to keep them clean and cool, and keep flies off of their skin, which can cause infections.

“It also just keeps their hide and hair all fresh and everything.

Even though you still have to wash them every time before you show. It just keeps them all fresh and make them look good.” says Abbigale Steek.

Abbigale says she likes to think that the covers make the sheep feel a little cute.