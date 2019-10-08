In the spirit of Halloween or in bad taste?

BISMARCK — Halloween decorations at one local home is stirring up some social media controversy. How far is too far when it comes to Halloween decorations?

“I think they are pretty cool, they are in the Halloween spirit,” said one Bismarck resident who asked to not be identified. “If you don’t like it then don’t drive on the street. It’s for a month, I mean, what is the big deal?”

The big deal is that this homeowner decorated the property with toy dolls decorated and staged in circumstances some people said they find distasteful. Although the baby dolls are not real, some people don’t like the idea of graphic images being portrayed on a child’s toy.

The homeowner wouldn’t speak on camera, but left this statement:

“Halloween is meant to be scary. There was no symbolism intended by hanging dolls. The idea is from ‘The Island of Dolls.” The Island of Dolls is a small island south of Mexico City filled with broken and deteriorating dolls, many hanging from trees. The original owner of the island believed the dolls helped chase away the spirit of a girl who drowned there years ago.”

However, a number of Bismarck residents aren’t impressed with the Bismarck homeowner’s version of the island.

So, is such a public display legal in town?

“As long as they are not affecting the right-of-way, so we can get from the street to the sidewalk. They can decorate in whatever manner they want,” said Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs. “The government can’t regulate based on content because of the First Amendment. We can’t say whether something is right or wrong or offensive or not as a government.”

It’s only a violation if signs or objects are in the ground or blocking the city’s right-of-way. 

The homeowner isn’t finished decorating the property and has more in store. So, be forewarned if you intend to satisfy your curiosity and see the display, do so at your own risk.

The decorations are on 15th Street near Front Avenue.

